Lafarge fires employee after noose allegedly found near parking spot of Black worker

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

MONTREAL — Construction materials giant Lafarge Canada says it fired an employee after a discriminatory and hateful act took place at a Montreal work site.

The company said today in a statement an act of discrimination involving a “symbol of hatred” had occurred, without giving details.

Montreal La Presse first reported the story on Wednesday, saying a Black employee of Lafarge Canada on June 12 found a noose hanging near the spot where he normally parks his vehicle.

Allonde Junior Georges, who is of Haitian descent, told the news organization the incident left him feeling humiliated.

The Canadian Press was not immediately able to reach Georges for comment.

Lafarge Canada says it conducted an investigation and firing the employee who committed the act was the “only thing to do.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press

