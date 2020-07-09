Loading articles...

Helen of Troy: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $60.3 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.53 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $420.8 million in the period.

Helen of Troy shares have increased 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HELE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HELE

The Associated Press

