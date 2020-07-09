Loading articles...

Griffin: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (GRIF) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $693,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The real estate and landscape company posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

Griffin shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $53.37, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRIF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 app. Mavis. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:44 PM
(2:43 pm) Severe Thunderstorm Watch area
Latest Weather
Read more