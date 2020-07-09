Loading articles...

Greece: Forest fire leads to evacuation of children's camp

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — Hundreds of children were being evacuated from a summer camp in Greece as a precaution after a forest fire broke out near Corinth and strong winds fanned the blaze.

The fire department said more than 80 firefighters, two water-dropping planes and one helicopter were sent to tackle the fire near Corinth in south-central Greece on Thursday.

Strong winds were blowing in the area, hampering efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities said the summer camp with around 400 children was being evacuated.

Wildfires fires are common in Greece during the country’s hot, dry summers. In 2018, more than 100 people died when a fast-moving forest fire swept through the seaside settlement of Mati, northeast of the Greek capital, Athens.

The Associated Press

