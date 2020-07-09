Loading articles...

Inside the world of contact tracing

An operator, works in a call centre for 'contact tracing', where phonecalls are made to map how many people in Brussels have contracted the Covid-19, on May 8, 2020 in Brussels, amid the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus. GETTY IMAGES/BELGA / AFP/Laurie Dieffembacq

In today’s Big Story podcast, if Canada is going to keep COVID-19 under control, contact tracing and tracking will have to play a huge part in it. You hear about contact tracing in every interview or article about controlling the virus—but how does the process actually work?

Who are the people tasked with the often difficult job? How do they deal with people who are scared or angry to hear from them? How many cases can be missed before an outbreak looms? And as Canada prepares for a second wave…do we have enough of them to handle what’s coming?

GUEST: Aaron Hutchins, Maclean’s

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

