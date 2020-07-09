Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canada joins international group of 22 countries to protect oceans
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 9, 2020 12:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
People walk along the beach by the Atlantic Ocean in Biarritz, southwestern France, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Canada is joining an international group of nearly two dozen other countries to push for protecting the world's oceans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bob Edme
OTTAWA — Canada is joining an international group of nearly two dozen other countries working to protect the world’s oceans.
The Global Ocean Alliance, founded by Great Britain last year, seeks to protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030.
Its 22 members include European countries such as Italy, Germany and Sweden, as well as island states such as Fiji and the Seychelles.
Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan made the announcement in Ottawa this morning.
Canada has announced a conservation target of 25 per cent of its marine and coastal areas by 2025, and has already protected 14 per cent of those.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature, one of the world’s largest organizations of conservation scientists, says protecting 30 per cent of the planet’s oceans is vital to keep ecosystems functioning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020