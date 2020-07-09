Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bombardier supports Alstom's sale of assets to win European approval to takeover
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 9, 2020 12:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
A Bombardier logo is shown at a Bombardier assembly plant in Mirabel, Que., Friday, October 26, 2018. Bombardier Inc. says it supports Alstom's commitments to sell some of the Canadian transportation company's railway assets to address potential regulatory concerns with Alstom SA's US$8.2-billion acquisition of Bombardier Transportation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. says it supports Alstom’s commitments to sell some of the Canadian transportation company’s railway assets to address potential regulatory concerns with Alstom SA’s US$8.2-billion acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.
Alstom has told the European Commission that it would transfer Bombardier’s contribution to the V300 Zefiro very high-speed train platform, sell Bombardier’s Talent 3 mainline train platform and production facilities with the Hennigsdorf site in Germany, and provide access to some of Bombardier’s signalling and train control management systems.
It would also sell Alstom’s Coradia Polyvalent mainline train platform and the Reichshoffen production site in France.
The moves will be done in consultation with appropriate employee representative bodies.
Bombardier also reaffirmed that the sale remains on track to close in the first half of 2021.
After selling its commercial aircraft business, the exit from railway operations will leave Bombardier to focus exclusively on business aircraft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.