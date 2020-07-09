Bolivia's interim president has COVID-19 but ‘feels strong’

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez says she has tested positive for the new coronavirus but feels strong and will continue working from isolation.

Her infection comes amid a spike in cases in the Andean nation, which has banned mass gatherings to try to limit the spread of the virus, which can cause the sometimes deady COVID-19 disease.

Áñez wrote on her Twitter account Thursday: “I feel good, I feel strong, I will continue to work virtually from my isolation.”

The Associated Press