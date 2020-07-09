Loading articles...

Bolivia's interim president has COVID-19 but ‘feels strong’

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, center left, wearing a face mask as a measure to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, takes part in a procession marking Corpus Christi, which commemorates the biblical transubstantiation of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Due to the pandemic the religious holiday was arranged to encourage faithful to stay home offering an online Mass and the procession to be escorted by members of the military. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez says she has tested positive for the new coronavirus but feels strong and will continue working from isolation.

Her infection comes amid a spike in cases in the Andean nation, which has banned mass gatherings to try to limit the spread of the virus, which can cause the sometimes deady COVID-19 disease.

Áñez wrote on her Twitter account Thursday: “I feel good, I feel strong, I will continue to work virtually from my isolation.”

The Associated Press

