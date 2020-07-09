Loading articles...

Bank of South Carolina: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

Bank of South Carolina shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

