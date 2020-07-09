Loading articles...

AZZ: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 9, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.5 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $213.3 million in the period.

AZZ shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ

The Associated Press

