2 women struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Two women have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

Two women have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene at Torbram and Rena Roads just before 9 a.m.

The pedestrians were transported to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The intersection remains closed as police investigate.

