The COVID-19 fiscal snapshot: By the numbers

A copy of the federal government's Economic and Fiscal Snapshot 2020 is thumbed through as reporters take part in a media lock-up for the in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Estimated federal deficit for 2020-21: $343.2 billion
Direct federal aid to individuals and businesses as a result of COVID-19: $212 billion
Number of Canadians who were laid off or had their hours cut as a result of COVID-19 between February and April: 5.5 million
Number of Canadians who applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit: 8.16 million
Amount government paid out in Canada Emergency Response Benefit as of June 28: $53.53 billion
Number of students who applied for Canada Emergency Student Benefit: 601,356
Amount government paid out in Canada Emergency Student Benefit as of July 2: $1.42 billion
Number of Canadians whose jobs were supported by the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy: 3 million
Expected unemployment rate by the end of 2020: 9.8 per cent
Expected unemployment rate in 2021: 7.8 per cent
29: Number of times the government uses the word “unprecedented” in its fiscal snapshot documents
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020.