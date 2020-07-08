Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 8, 2020 10:59 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 8, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says if the Rideau Hall intruder had been a person of colour the outcome would have been different.
Military reservist and Manitoba businessman Corey Hurren is in an Ottawa jail facing 22 charges for allegedly carrying weapons and making a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Police say they arrested Hurren early on July 2, about 200 metres from Trudeau’s front door, after he allegedly rammed his pickup truck through gates at Rideau Hall and then ran with a loaded gun through the grounds towards Trudeau’s residence.
Singh says systemic racism is at play when Hurren can be arrested without harm after RCMP talked to him for 90 minutes while repeated times in recent weeks police in Canada have killed Indigenous people and people of colour during wellness checks.
Singh also says Trudeau needs to actually do something to address the issue of systemic racism within the RCMP.
He says President Donald Trump has taken some actions, like ordering limits on the police use of chokeholds, while Trudeau has not done anything.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020.