Multiple shots fired near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue

Officers found at least 15 shell casings in the area

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Flemington and Replin roads around 12:30 a.m.

Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Flemington and Replin roads around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found at least 15 shell casings in the area and believe suspects may have been aiming at one person who ran off.

No victims have been found.

After reviewing security footage of the area, police say they are searching for four black males — three of which were actively shooting. One was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Police are also searching for a white sedan last seen heading westbound on Flemington.