Police make two more arrests in shooting death of Toronto woman
by News Staff
Posted Jul 8, 2020 9:50 pm EDT
Toronto police said Theepa Seevaratnam, 38, of Toronto, died of a gunshot wound on March 13, 2020. (TPS/HANDOUT)
Police have made two more arrests in connection with the shooting death of a Toronto woman back in March.
Two women were found with gunshot wounds in a home on Murray Avenue in the area of Brimley Road and Sheppard Avenue East on the morning of March 13.
Theepa Seevaratnam, 38, died in hospital of a gunshot wound to the chest. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, police arrested Gary Samuels, 27, of Oshawa and Vijendran Balasubramaniam, 42, of Toronto and have charged each of them with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Steadley Kerr, 28, was originally arrested by police at the end of March and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. Those charges are expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder when he makes his next court appearance on July 23.