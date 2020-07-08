Loading articles...

Oramed: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 8, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The drug maker posted revenue of $681,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.31. A year ago, they were trading at $3.26.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORMP

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Warden collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:48 AM
Radar up to 4:44am July 8. Nice to finally see some showers for #Toronto GTA. Isolated and brief but we’ll take it!…
Latest Weather
Read more