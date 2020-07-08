Loading articles...

Judge dismisses GM's bribery lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler

Last Updated Jul 8, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

DETROIT — A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed General Motors’ lawsuit alleging that rival Fiat Chrysler paid off union leaders to get better contract terms than GM.

In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Borman wrote that GM’s alleged injuries were not caused by FCA violating federal racketeering laws. He wrote that GM has not stated a claim that can be granted, so the case must be dismissed.

GM said it disagreed with the ruling and will pursue legal remedies.

The ruling came after a federal appeals court on Monday overturned Borman’s order that the CEOs of both companies meet in person to talk about settling the case. But the court denied GM’s request to assign the case to another judge.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

