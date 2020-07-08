Loading articles...

Grupo Televisa: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 8, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) _ Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $74.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The media company posted revenue of $961.7 million in the period.

Grupo Televisa shares have dropped 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TV

The Associated Press

