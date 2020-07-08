Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Greek lawmakers at odds over plan to curb protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2020 12:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 8, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT
ATHENS, Greece — Lawmakers in Greece are debating plans by the country’s centre-right government to curb public protests amid a heated political debate and demonstrations organized by left-wing opponents.
The draft law, due to be voted on Thursday, would make protest organizers legally responsible for damage caused during street rallies. It would also allow the prosecution of protesters who attend rallies that have not been approved by the police.
The government says the changes are aimed at preventing numerous small rallies that frequently block or disrupt traffic, but opponents say the measures go too far and could stifle public dissent.
The government was forced to make late changes to the bill, lowering the liability of protest organizers, after parliament’s legislative review committee said some items in the draft law were legally problematic.
Labour unions have planned demonstrations outside parliament Thursday during the final stages of the debate.