Loading articles...

Greek lawmakers at odds over plan to curb protests

Last Updated Jul 8, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

ATHENS, Greece — Lawmakers in Greece are debating plans by the country’s centre-right government to curb public protests amid a heated political debate and demonstrations organized by left-wing opponents.

The draft law, due to be voted on Thursday, would make protest organizers legally responsible for damage caused during street rallies. It would also allow the prosecution of protesters who attend rallies that have not been approved by the police.

The government says the changes are aimed at preventing numerous small rallies that frequently block or disrupt traffic, but opponents say the measures go too far and could stifle public dissent.

The government was forced to make late changes to the bill, lowering the liability of protest organizers, after parliament’s legislative review committee said some items in the draft law were legally problematic.

Labour unions have planned demonstrations outside parliament Thursday during the final stages of the debate.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
UPDATE: Emergency crews blocking the right lane EB 401 at the 412, traffic is getting backed up. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:48 AM
Radar up to 4:44am July 8. Nice to finally see some showers for #Toronto GTA. Isolated and brief but we’ll take it!…
Latest Weather
Read more