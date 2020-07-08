Loading articles...

Can big brands force Facebook to change in time for the U.S. election?

In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke

In today’s Big Story podcast, there’s another public outcry about Facebook. Shocking, right? But this time over 800 companies are putting their advertising dollars behind it, in an attempt to force the social media giant to confront hate speech and white supremacy on its platform. Will it work? Is there a dollar amount big enough to force Mark Zuckerberg to back down? And how much of a role will Facebook play in the upcoming U.S. election? Are we in for a repeat of 2016?

GUEST: Jesse Hirsh, Futurist, Metaviews.ca

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:43 AM
All Express lanes on the #EB401 are closed this morning between Warden and Morningside Ave.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Radar up to 4:44am July 8. Nice to finally see some showers for #Toronto GTA. Isolated and brief but we’ll take it!…
Latest Weather
Read more