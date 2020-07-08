Can big brands force Facebook to change in time for the U.S. election?

In today’s Big Story podcast, there’s another public outcry about Facebook. Shocking, right? But this time over 800 companies are putting their advertising dollars behind it, in an attempt to force the social media giant to confront hate speech and white supremacy on its platform. Will it work? Is there a dollar amount big enough to force Mark Zuckerberg to back down? And how much of a role will Facebook play in the upcoming U.S. election? Are we in for a repeat of 2016?

GUEST: Jesse Hirsh, Futurist, Metaviews.ca

