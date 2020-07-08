Loading articles...

Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas

Last Updated Jul 8, 2020 at 11:44 pm EDT

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister says his country has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extended visas for Hong Kong residents in response to China’s imposition of a tough national security law on the semi-autonomous territory.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a range of visas that will be extended from two to five years and offers of pathways to permanent residency visas. It is not clear how many residents are expected to get the extensions.

The move comes after China bypassed Hong Kong’s Legislative Council to impose the sweeping security legislation without public consultation.

Britain, too, is extending residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work in the U.K. for five years.

Canada has suspected its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and is looking at other options including migration.

The Associated Press

