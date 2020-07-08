Loading articles...

Allstate acquires National General for $4 billion in cash

Last Updated Jul 8, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Allstate is buying National General Holdings for $4 billion in cash, expanding the scope of its insurance holdings.

National General shareholders will get $32 per share that they hold, plus closing dividends of about $2.50 per share, for a total of about $34.50 each.

National General had gross premiums of $5.6 billion in 2019, generating operating income of $319 million in 2019 from a range of property-liability coverage including “non-standard” auto insurance.

Allstate, based in Northbrook, Ill., said that National General’s business and technology will bolster its existing independent agent businesses. The acquisition will increase Allstate’s personal lines premiums by $4 billion and market share by more than one percentage point to 10%.

The board of National General Holdings Corp. has already approved the deal, which is expected to close in early 2021. The New York insurer said that no fewer than 40% of its voting shares have also committed to approve the deal.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
#SB427 south of Bloor express, the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:48 AM
Radar up to 4:44am July 8. Nice to finally see some showers for #Toronto GTA. Isolated and brief but we’ll take it!…
Latest Weather
Read more