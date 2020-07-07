Loading articles...

Toronto police union leader to retire

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, get a hug from Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack following the speech from the throne by Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell to open the new legislative session at the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The leader of the union that represents Toronto police officers says he is retiring.

Mike McCormack made the retirement announcement on the Toronto Police Association Facebook page Tuesday evening.

McCormack served four terms as union president. He has been involved in policing for over 35 years and will officially retire on Aug. 1.

The announcement comes one month after Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said he would be retiring this summer.

 

 

 

 

 

