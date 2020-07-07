Loading articles...

Masks now mandatory in Toronto's indoor public spaces

Last Updated Jul 7, 2020 at 6:25 am EDT

Packages of face masks on April 29, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
Summary

Last week, city council has voted in favour of making masks or face coverings mandatory in indoor public settings

Children under two years old and anyone with health conditions that would be affected by wearing a mask will be exempt

Masks or face coverings are now required in all enclosed public spaces in Toronto, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, city council voted in favour of making masks or face coverings mandatory in indoor public settings.

Children under two years old and anyone with health conditions that would be affected by wearing a mask will be exempt.

The bylaw was written on the recommendation of the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa and will be reviewed by de Villa on a monthly basis.

The bylaw will apply to public indoor spaces including:

  • retail stores
  • convenience stores
  • malls and shopping plazas
  • grocery stores, bakeries, enclosed farmer’s markets
  • restaurants and bars (when they are allowed to open for indoor service)
  • recreational facilities and gyms
  • libraries
  • community centres
  • community service agencies
  • personal service settings
  • churches, mosque, synagogue, temples and faith settings
  • art galleries, museums, aquariums, zoos
  • banquet halls, convention centres, arenas, stadiums, and other event spaces
  • real estate facilities such as open house, presentation centres
  • common areas in hotels, motels and short-term rentals (e.g. lobbies, elevators, meeting rooms)
  • entertainment facilities including concert venues, theatres, cinemas, casinos
  • business offices open to the public

 

People will be allowed to temporarily remove their mask when having a meal at a restaurant patio or during a fitness activity. The bylaw will not apply to apartment buildings and condominiums, child care facilities and schools, and areas that are not enclosed such as restaurant patios).

