Masks now mandatory in Toronto's indoor public spaces

Last week, city council voted in favour of making masks or face coverings mandatory in indoor public settings.

Children under two years old and anyone with health conditions that would be affected by wearing a mask will be exempt.

The bylaw was written on the recommendation of the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa and will be reviewed by de Villa on a monthly basis.

The bylaw will apply to public indoor spaces including:

retail stores

convenience stores

malls and shopping plazas

grocery stores, bakeries, enclosed farmer’s markets

restaurants and bars (when they are allowed to open for indoor service)

recreational facilities and gyms

libraries

community centres

community service agencies

personal service settings

churches, mosque, synagogue, temples and faith settings

art galleries, museums, aquariums, zoos

banquet halls, convention centres, arenas, stadiums, and other event spaces

real estate facilities such as open house, presentation centres

common areas in hotels, motels and short-term rentals (e.g. lobbies, elevators, meeting rooms)

entertainment facilities including concert venues, theatres, cinemas, casinos

business offices open to the public

People will be allowed to temporarily remove their mask when having a meal at a restaurant patio or during a fitness activity. The bylaw will not apply to apartment buildings and condominiums, child care facilities and schools, and areas that are not enclosed such as restaurant patios).