Loading articles...

TikTok to leave Hong Kong as security law raises worries

Last Updated Jul 7, 2020 at 1:14 am EDT

HONG KONG — TikTok said Tuesday it will stop operations in Hong Kong after the city enacted a sweeping national security law last week.

The company said in a statement that it had decided to halt operations “in light of recent events.”

TikTok’s departure from Hong Kong comes as various social media platforms and messaging apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter balk at the possibility of providing user data to Hong Kong authorities.

The social media companies say they are assessing the ramifications of the national security law.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:16 PM
COLLISION - #EB401 Express blocked at Hurontario. Forced to collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:22 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Significant Weather Outlooks for Ontario valid for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. #ONstorm
Latest Weather
Read more