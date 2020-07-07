Tear gas, arrests as Kenyans protest police brutality

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan police have fired tear gas and detained scores of protesters demanding an end to police brutality.

About 100 people took part in demonstrations across the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday. They also protested insecurity.

Many Kenyans have been angered by a fresh wave of alleged police abuses while enforcing coronavirus restrictions. Human rights activists say at least 22 people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been killed by officers enforcing the restrictions.

But activists say there has been no groundswell of widespread public protest in Kenya, one of Africa’s biggest economies, that’s been seen in other parts of the world over police abuse.

Kenya’s police force for two decades has been ranked as the country’s most corrupt institution. It’s also the most deadly, according to human rights groups say.

The Associated Press