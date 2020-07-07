SIU invokes mandate after man shot in Hamilton

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate after a man was shot during a domestic incident in Hamilton.

Police say they responded to a serious domestic call just before 4 p.m. in the area of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East.

It’s alleged the male suspect was armed with a firearm. The suspect was located in a vehicle.

He sustained serious injuries after shots were fired.

According to Hamilton paramedics, two people were taken to hospital. One person suffered critical injuries while the other suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details about the incident have been released.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate any incidents involving police where there are serious injuries, deaths or allegations of sexual assault.