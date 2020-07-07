Loading articles...

Puerto Rico emergency management director resigns abruptly

Last Updated Jul 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The commissioner for Puerto Rico’s emergency management agency announced late Tuesday that he would resign immediately and blamed the current political climate for not allowing him to do his job.

The resignation of José Burgos is the latest blow to the U.S. territory’s governor and comes as the island prepares for what is forecast to be an unusually active hurricane season.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez had named Burgos to the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration in January after she fired the former commissioner.

She issued a statement praising Burgos’ work and said she deeply regretted his decision.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Collision cleared QEW ramp to 427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:18 PM
(4:18pm) Yep, it's hot outside but still a couple of degrees away from record-breaking in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more