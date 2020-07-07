Paychex: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $220.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $915.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $911.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 billion, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.04 billion.

Paychex shares have fallen roughly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased nearly 2%. The stock has fallen 8% in the last 12 months.

