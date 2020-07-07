Ontario confirms 112 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a drop from the 154 cases reported yesterday.

Two more people have died, bringing the death toll to 2,691.

The provincial total of confirmed cases stands at 36,060 with 87.6 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 23 reporting no new cases at all.

Ontario is reporting 112 new cases of #COVID19 today, a 0.3% increase and a return to day-over-day increases seen in March. Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 23 of them reporting no new cases at all. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Ontario is set to introduce new legislation to enable the extension of some pandemic emergency orders over the next year.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says she will introduce the bill at the provincial legislature today.

The proposed law would allow the government to extend or amend some emergency orders a month at a time, with the law expiring a year after it’s passed.

Under current legislation, the province can only issue emergency orders while the state of emergency is in place.

Ontario’s state of emergency is set to expire July 15 and Premier Doug Ford has said he hoped not to extend it again.

If the bill passes, the government could move parts of the province back to earlier stages of the pandemic lockdown if required.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs