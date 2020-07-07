Loading articles...

Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

Last Updated Jul 7, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — The U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday it was investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The Corps said in a tweet that military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 6:30 a.m. and cordoned off the area.

“We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time,” the tweet said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was not requested to assist with the incident, said spokeswoman Jodi Miller. She said information would come from the military.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles (201 kilometres) east of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

