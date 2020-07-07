Just For Laughs cancels September festival in Toronto

Another festival has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Just For Laughs had been scheduled to run from September 24 to October 3 at venues across Toronto.

Organizers say all in-person performances are affected by the cancellation, including ComedyCon and a special concert show with Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Organizers say tickets purchased for the Trevor Noah show will be valid for the new show on Saturday, October 2, 2021, or a refund can be obtained before Aug. 7, 2020.

“Due to the many impacts and unpredictable nature of COVID-19, and the amount of planning that goes into organizing this festival in advance, the current situation and conditions leave us no alternative as we are increasingly getting closer to the planned dates”, organizers said in a release Tuesday.

“We had hoped for a different outcome and are so disappointed that we are all subject to this extraordinary context.”

The festival hopes to return next year.

“For now, the health and safety of our audiences, artists, partners, and staff is our primary driver in this situation,” organizers said.

“We will be back in a big way in 2021 with exciting plans to expand the festival for the people of Toronto, and for the comedy fans and industry who travel to join us every September.”