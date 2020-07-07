How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Technology companies and banks helped drive stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as the market gave back some of the big gains it made the past couple of weeks.

The sell-off snapped the S&P 500 index’s five-day winning streak. Bond yields fell and the price of gold rose, another sign of caution in the market.

The selling followed a deeper pullback in France, Germany and elsewhere after the European Union’s executive arm said this year’s recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be deeper than forecast. It also said next year’s expected rebound could be weaker than expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 34.40 points, or 1.1%, to 3,145.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 396.85 points, or 1.5%, to 25,890.18.

The Nasdaq composite lost 89.76 points, or 0.9%, to 10,343.89.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks slid 26.89 points, or 1.9%, to 1,416.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.31 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 62.82 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 136.26 points, or 1.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 15.86 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 85.46 points, 2.7%.

The Dow is down 2,648.26 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,371.28 points, or 15.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 252.47 points, or 15.1%.

The Associated Press