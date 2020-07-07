Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coronavirus outbreak at Eatonville Care Centre declared over
by News Staff
Posted Jul 7, 2020 6:26 pm EDT
The Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke on April 14, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey
The COVID-19 outbreak at Eatonville Care Centre has officially been declared over.
In a statement, the centre’s executive director said Toronto Public Health confirmed that all cases at Eatonville are officially resolved and all infected residents and staff are now considered recovered from COVID-19.
The centre reported a total of 42 resident deaths due to COVID-19 over the course of the outbreak.
Eatonville was among the five GTA long-term care homes that received assistance from military personnel to help manage the outbreak. It’s management was taken over by the province following a “disturbing” report from the military about unsanitary conditions and negligence at the homes they helped in.
The number of long term care homes currently dealing with a coronavirus outbreak stands at 34, with 285 reporting resolved outbreaks. A total of 1,821 long-term care home residents and seven staff have died due to COVID-19.