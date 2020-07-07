Loading articles...

Coronavirus outbreak at Eatonville Care Centre declared over

The Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke on April 14, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey

The COVID-19 outbreak at Eatonville Care Centre has officially been declared over.

In a statement, the centre’s executive director said Toronto Public Health confirmed that all cases at Eatonville are officially resolved and all infected residents and staff are now considered recovered from COVID-19.

The centre reported a total of 42 resident deaths due to COVID-19 over the course of the outbreak.

Eatonville was among the five GTA long-term care homes that received assistance from military personnel to help manage the outbreak. It’s management was taken over by the province following a “disturbing” report from the military about unsanitary conditions and negligence at the homes they helped in.

The number of long term care homes currently dealing with a coronavirus outbreak stands at 34, with 285 reporting resolved outbreaks. A total of 1,821 long-term care home residents and seven staff have died due to COVID-19.

