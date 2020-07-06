Loading articles...

West Virginia State Museum to reopen Tuesday

Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Museum is set to reopen this week.

The museum and its gift shop in the Culture Center at the state capitol Complex in Charleston will operate under normal business hours starting Tuesday morning.

The museum’s occupancy will be limited to 52 people. Visitors will be encouraged to wear face masks, will have their temperatures taken upon entry, and will be asked to fill out a state visitor COVID-19 screening form. Social distancing guidelines also will be enforced due to the coronavirus, the Department of Arts, Culture and History said in a news release.

Museum staff will wear face coverings and follow special cleaning guidelines.

The museum will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

___

Online:

www.wvculture.org

The Associated Press

