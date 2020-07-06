50 photo-radar cameras across Toronto start ticketing Monday

Signage has been installed so motorists are aware they are in use and there will be ticketing

The warming period is over and as of Monday 50 photo-radar cameras that were installed across the city earlier this year are now generating tickets.

The cameras originally went up at the end of January and were up for a 90-day trial period in which only warnings were sent out. Due to the pandemic, instead of starting ticketing after the 90-day period, it was delayed until July 6.

Two Automatic Speed Enforcement cameras have been set up in each ward across the city.

The cameras are apart of the city’s Vision Zero program to reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries on Toronto roadways.

Mayor John Tory said there was a need for these cameras because people have been speeding in spots where the cameras are already installed.

During the trial period in February and March, Transportation Services sent out more than 25,000 warning letters to drivers who had been caught speeding by the cameras, outlining the risks of speeding and encouraging them to change their behaviour.

There were also nine locations singled out where more than 142,000 vehicles were caught speeding between Jan. 27 and June 18.

Here’s how the cameras will work.

An image of the licence plate will be captured and stored and if an offence is confirmed, a ticket will be mailed to who the licence plate is registered too, regardless of who is driving.

Signage has been installed so motorists are aware they are in use and there will be ticketing.

No demerit points will be issued because the ticket is issued to the plate holder who may not necessarily be driving the car.

The fines would be:

A driver caught speeding between one and 19 kilometres per hour over will receive a fine of $5 per kilometre over

Between 20 and 29 kilometres per hour over, the fine will be $7.50 per kilometre over

Between 30 and 49 kilometres per hour over, the fine will be $12 per kilometre over

For over 50 kilometres per hour, a summons will be issued to the registered vehicle to set the fine

As well, Traffic Services officers will continue their enforcement duties.