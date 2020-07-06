Toronto man charged with sexual assault of 3 children

A Toronto man has been charged with sexual assault of three different children over the course of 11 years.

Police say they received a complaint about historical sexual offences in the Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue area on June 14.

The complaint stated that a man allegedly sexually assaulted three children on numerous occasions between 2003 and 2014.

The next day, 48-year-old Patgunalingam Rasalingam was arrested and charged with three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Police are concerned there may be other alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact them.