30 Vaughan mushroom farm workers test positive for coronavirus: York health

York Region Public Health said the risk to the general public is low

The region's medical officer of health says the outbreak is considered "large"

30 workers at Ravine Mushroom Farm in Vaughan have tested positive for coronavirus

York Region Public Health says 30 workers at a Vaughan-area mushroom farm have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health unit said the “workplace cluster” is at the Ravine Mushroom Farm, located on King Vaughan Road, which is in between Weston Road and Pine Valley Drive. They said they were first made aware of the situation on June 27.

Twenty-four of the individuals who tested positive for the virus are residents of the region, the health unit said in a notice on their website.

The outbreak is considered large, said Dr. Karim Kurjii, the medical officer of health for the region in a YouTube update Monday.

“We have one large outbreak at a farm and a few cases each at several farms in York Region,” he said. “These have been proactively identified with our hospital partners, in particular, South Lake Hospital.”

He added that public health inspectors have visited the sites.

“Our public health inspectors have been into these farms in order to give infection prevention and control advice to the farmers, as well as ensure the living conditions are adequate,” he said.

Kurjii did not list what other farms were experiencing these outbreaks.

York health said they conducted risk assessments on the infected individuals at the Vaughan site and determined that the risk to the general public is low.