Loading articles...

30 Vaughan mushroom farm workers test positive for coronavirus: York health

Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 10:50 pm EDT

A member of staff holds a smear test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a molecular biological test in the central laboratory of the LADR laboratory network of Dr. Kramer and colleagues in northern Germany on March 26, 2020. (Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Summary

30 workers at Ravine Mushroom Farm in Vaughan have tested positive for coronavirus

The region's medical officer of health says the outbreak is considered "large"

York Region Public Health said the risk to the general public is low

York Region Public Health says 30 workers at a Vaughan-area mushroom farm have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health unit said the “workplace cluster” is at the Ravine Mushroom Farm, located on King Vaughan Road, which is in between Weston Road and Pine Valley Drive. They said they were first made aware of the situation on June 27.

Twenty-four of the individuals who tested positive for the virus are residents of the region, the health unit said in a notice on their website.

The outbreak is considered large, said Dr. Karim Kurjii, the medical officer of health for the region in a YouTube update Monday.

“We have one large outbreak at a farm and a few cases each at several farms in York Region,” he said. “These have been proactively identified with our hospital partners, in particular, South Lake Hospital.”

He added that public health inspectors have visited the sites.

“Our public health inspectors have been into these farms in order to give infection prevention and control advice to the farmers, as well as ensure the living conditions are adequate,” he said.

Kurjii did not list what other farms were experiencing these outbreaks.

York health said they conducted risk assessments on the infected individuals at the Vaughan site and determined that the risk to the general public is low.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:16 PM
COLLISION - #EB401 Express blocked at Hurontario. Forced to collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:22 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Significant Weather Outlooks for Ontario valid for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. #ONstorm
Latest Weather
Read more