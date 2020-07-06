Loading articles...

Police: Man who traded gunfire with Texas police killed self

Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

IRVING, Texas — A preliminary investigation shows that a man who exchanged gunfire with suburban Dallas police officers after shooting and injuring his wife died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Monday.

Irving police said 59-year-old Rogelio Castro died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said his wife has been released from the hospital.

Police said officers responded Saturday morning to a call from a woman who said she had been shot by her husband. Castro fled before police arrived but officers found him in the backyard of a neighbouring property, where he and officers fired their weapons.

Castro was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured.

The Associated Press

