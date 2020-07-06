Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario confirms 154 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 6, 2020 10:45 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 10:47 am EDT
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Ontario confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a slight increase from the 138 cases reported yesterday.
There were no new deaths reported in the province. The death toll remains at 2,689.
The provincial total of confirmed cases stands at 35,948 with 87.4 per cent considered resolved.
In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that 29 of 34 public health units in Ontario reported five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reported no new cases.
Today, Ontario is reporting 154 new cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all. Windsor-Essex is reporting four new cases today.