Ontario confirms 154 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Ontario confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a slight increase from the 138 cases reported yesterday.

There were no new deaths reported in the province. The death toll remains at 2,689.

The provincial total of confirmed cases stands at 35,948 with 87.4 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that 29 of 34 public health units in Ontario reported five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reported no new cases.

Today, Ontario is reporting 154 new cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all. Windsor-Essex is reporting four new cases today. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 6, 2020

