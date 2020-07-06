Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 154 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 10:47 am EDT

A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Ontario confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a slight increase from the 138 cases reported yesterday.

There were no new deaths reported in the province. The death toll remains at 2,689.

The provincial total of confirmed cases stands at 35,948 with 87.4 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that 29 of 34 public health units in Ontario reported five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reported no new cases.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

 

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
#EB401 east of Dixie collectors - the right lane is blocked by crews because of a stalled vehicle on the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Good Monday morning! This will likely be day 5 in a row with temperatures at 30+°C and day 11 with a humidex betwee…
Latest Weather
Read more