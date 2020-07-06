Loading articles...

MPs reviewing virtual voting options to bolster COVID-19 Parliament

Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota rises in the House of Commons, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Ottawa. Virtual voting options are under review by the committee of MPs tasked with figuring out how to run Parliament in the COVID-19 era. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Virtual voting options are under review by the committee of MPs tasked with figuring out how to run Parliament in the COVID-19 era.

Speaker Anthony Rota told MPs today that virtual voting could be done using a special mobile app that would give MPs the option of voting from nearly anywhere.

MPs have been grappling since March with how they can fulfil their obligations when COVID-19 restrictions have largely precluded business as usual in the House of Commons.

Several compromises have been reached along the way, including a hybrid model that allows MPs to participate in person or virtually in debates or committee meetings.

But those debates and meetings have been limited in scope and the Opposition Conservatives have pressed for a full return to business.

The Liberals have said one thing that would need to be sorted out, however, is virtual voting to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission among hundreds of MPs who would otherwise pack the Commons chamber.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Collision moved to the right shoulder NB 404 app. Major Mackenzie. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Good Monday morning! This will likely be day 5 in a row with temperatures at 30+°C and day 11 with a humidex betwee…
Latest Weather
Read more