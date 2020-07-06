Iraqi expert on armed groups shot dead in Baghdad

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
by Qassim Abdul-Zahra And Samya Kullab, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2020 2:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT
BAGHDAD — A leading Iraqi expert on the Islamic State and other militant groups was shot dead in Baghdad on Monday after receiving threats from Iran-backed militias, security officials said.
Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, was shot near his home in the Zeyouneh area of Baghdad and pronounced dead at a hospital, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Al-Hashimi was a respected security analyst who appeared regularly on Iraqi television and whose expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists and researchers.
Weeks before his death, al-Hashimi had told confidantes he feared Iran-backed militia groups were targeting him. He was known to be critical of militia activity.
His death comes as the government grapples with a spate of rocket attacks targeting U.S. interests in the country believed to be orchestrated by Iran-backed militia groups. A raid last week detained 14 members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah group. All but one were released.
Qassim Abdul-Zahra And Samya Kullab, The Associated Press