Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in central Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — More than 400 people have been evacuated from a coastal village in the central Philippines after some 250,000 litres (66,000 gallons) of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea, an official said Monday.

“The stench was so bad we have to move people away to two schools and last night there was a request for a third evacuation site,” Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas told the Associated Press by telephone.

The spill began Friday when an accidental explosion on the barge blasted a hole in it hull. There were no reported injuries.

The accident has not affected the power supply to the commercial city of about half a million people because it has other power sources, Trenas said.

The coast guard said it was investigating and charges may be filed against the owners of the barge if needed.

The Associated Press