Health officials report no new COVID-19 cases on Prince Edward Island

Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

Volunteers examine the documents of motorists who just came off the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Friday, July 3, 2020. Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health is warning that the five new cases of COVID-19 discovered over the weekend indicates the province is still susceptible to the infection.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer of health is warning that the five new cases of COVID-19 discovered over the weekend indicate the province is still susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Heather Morrison said there were no new cases to report today, however, leaving the provincial total at 32.

Four of the five people recently infected are all in their 20s.

Three of them had come into contact with a fourth person who had travelled to Nova Scotia.

The fifth case on the island is a man in his 50s who had travelled out-of-province.

Morrison says the five infected people are doing well self-isolating at home and all their contacts have so far tested negative.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

