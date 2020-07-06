Loading articles...

Greece: Sunken ferry to be raised after fuel leaks

Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say the wreckage of a passenger ferry involved in an accident that killed 81 people almost two decades ago will be raised from the seabed off the island of Paros.

The Express Samina sank off the island, a popular vacation destination, after hitting rocks on Sept. 26, 2000.

Giannis Plakiotakis, Greece’s merchant marine minister, said Monday that the sunken vessel continues to leak fuel after nearly 20 years and some showed up on Paros last month.

He did not say when the salvage operation would take place.

The Associated Press

