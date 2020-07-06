Coronavirus: Group marches through downtown to protest evictions

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Toronto on Monday evening to protest evictions during the COVID pandemic.

The event was started by the “Parkdale Organize” and the “People’s Defence Toronto” groups.

The march started at Queen’s Park before making its way to the Annex neighbourhood.

The group said on Facebook that the Ford government is moving to mass evict Toronto tenants.

While tenants hoped for relief, they said the government snuck through amendments to bill 184 that clear the way for landlords to evict thousands of Toronto tenants who have been unable to pay rent during the pandemic.

At one point things got tense when a woman was seen climbing on to a wooden divider outside of a building. A police officer is then seen taking her off the structure.

The crowd dispersed at around 8 p.m., police said in a tweet.