Loading articles...

Coronavirus: Group marches through downtown to protest evictions

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Toronto on Monday evening to protest evictions during the COVID pandemic.

The event was started by the “Parkdale Organize” and the “People’s Defence Toronto” groups.

The march started at Queen’s Park before making its way to the Annex neighbourhood.

The group said on Facebook that the Ford government is moving to mass evict Toronto tenants.

While tenants hoped for relief, they said the government snuck through amendments to bill 184 that clear the way for landlords to evict thousands of Toronto tenants who have been unable to pay rent during the pandemic.

At one point things got tense when a woman was seen climbing on to a wooden divider outside of a building. A police officer is then seen taking her off the structure.

The crowd dispersed at around 8 p.m., police said in a tweet.

 

|||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:16 PM
COLLISION - #EB401 Express blocked at Hurontario. Forced to collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:22 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Significant Weather Outlooks for Ontario valid for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. #ONstorm
Latest Weather
Read more