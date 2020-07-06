City reopens outdoor sports, multi-use fields

The City of Toronto says it is opening outdoor sport and multi-use fields for team training and permits will be issued to organizations for the remainder of the 2020 summer season.

“All 170 outdoor sport and multi-use field locations will be open by tomorrow,” the City said in a release. “Permits for outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields will resume this week.”

The City adds that both the types of activities and the number of people allowed on the field will be restricted to further contain the spread of COVID-19.

The capacity at outdoor sport and multi-use fields will be reduced to 10 people per field, and no additional spectators are permitted.

Scrimmages and games are not permitted, even in the course of training or among teammates.