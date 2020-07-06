Loading articles...

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

Last Updated Jul 6, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms, a potential Democratic vice-presidential candidate tweeted.

The Associated Press

