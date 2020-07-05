Loading articles...

Woman draws criticism online for refusing to wear mask inside Toronto hospital

A woman took to Twitter to express her displeasure with Toronto hospital staff doing their jobs– but it hasn’t quite gone the way she was hoping.

She posted a video showing hospital staff at Toronto’s St. Joseph’s Hospital denying her treatment for a broken finger because she refused to wear a mask.

The staff can be heard telling the woman that the Ministry of Health has a policy to not treat anyone unless they’re wearing a face covering.

The video has now gone viral online with many condemning her behaviour in the comments.

One Twitter user said, “you probably haven’t heard, but there’s a wee bit of a pandemic happening these days.”

The woman posted that she was escorted out by three security guards.

