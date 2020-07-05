Loading articles...

Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic Ocean

Last Updated Jul 5, 2020 at 10:58 pm EDT

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Edouard formed on Sunday evening over the far North Atlantic, but posed no immediate threat to land.

The storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centred at 11 p.m. EDT about 685 miles (1,100 kilometres) south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, off Canada, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving to the northeast at 35 mph (56 kph) and was expected to become a post-tropical storm on Monday.

No coastal storm watches or warnings are in effect, and little significant change in strength was forecast for Edouard for the brief period it is expected to remain a tropical storm.

The Associated Press

